'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update July 28: Vansh Lays A Plan To Know Ridhima's Secret

Tuesday’s episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 begins with Vansh questioning Ishani if she helped someone to escape. She replied saying that the cutter doesn’t belong to her. In a flashback, it is shown while escaping from the mansion, Kabir puts the cutter in Ishani’s bag to divert Vansh’s attention from Ridhima. On the other hand, angry Ishani claps and tell Vansh that he has made the entire house his enemy. Rudra, Aryaan and Rohana make an entry and start an argument.

Dadi barges in and breaks down during the argument, Ridhima then comforts her. Vansh promised Dadi that he will find the intruder at any cost. Vansh asked Angre to check the CCTV footage and was seen playing basketball in the lawn. Ridhima goes to the lawn to collect flowers and because of her baskets reflection on Vansh’s eyes, he missed his shot.

He hissed in pain and Ridhima asked him what happened. He said because of her he missed his shot. Ridhima suggested him a stretching exercise that will help him with the pain. Ridhima asked Vansh why was he playing basketball in anger, he said that playing this game gives him clarity however, this time it didn’t. Ridhima retorted saying that he only shows himself stronger but he gets hurt with such a minute twist. Vansh tells her that outer pain is easier to handle but it is the inner pain that hurts the most. Ridhima leaves after collecting flowers.

On the other hand, Angre gave a box to Vansh and told him that he couldn’t get anything from the CCTV footage. Later, when Ridhima was doing her physio session with Siya, Vansh gave her the same box that Angre has given him. Ridhima told him that she doesn’t accept gifts. But Vansh convinced her to accept it saying that he doesn’t accept favours. Siya insisted Ridhima to open the gift. Ridhima found a phone inside it and becomes happy that now she would be able to communicate with Kabir.

Meanwhile, on the dining table, Ishani was seen throwing her food plate in anger when others tried to calm her. Ridhima entered her room and called Kabir. She wasn’t aware that Vansh had planned to trace her caller’s location. Kabir after picking the call immediately asked her to disconnect the phone.

Vansh asked Angre to bring the man who was talking to Ridhima within 10 minutes. Ridhima received a call from an unknown number. She picked the called only to find it was from Vansh, who tells her that he caught her secret. Ridhima heard Angre beat someone up. She began imagining what if they are beating Kabir. Ridhima immediately goes to him, when she reaches the place she saw Vansh hit a man who is tied to a chair. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

