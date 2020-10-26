'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Oct 24: Riddhima Learns Vansh Is Innocent

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 24 episode begins with Vansh's secret conversation. While Riddhima watches him with Ragini, Kabir, on the other hand, calls Anupriya to know about her whereabouts. Riddhima watches how Vansh takes care of Ragini. More so, she also watches the concern on his face.

As soon as Vansh locks up Ragini and leaves, Riddhima learns that the former isn't a murderer. She also realises that her truth over Vansh wins. She makes up her mind and decides to not give away the chip to Kabir. Soon, she rushes back into Vansh's car and hides.

Kabir fumes with anger when he realises that Riddhima is fooling around with him. In the car, Riddhima ponders why Vansh has kept Ragini away from everyone. Moreover, Riddhima is also puzzled about Ragini's real identity. She wonders why she is kept isolated.

Once again, Riddhima's phone rings and leaves Vansh surprised. As soon as Vansh opens the dickey, the former hides under the seat. Riddhima's grandmother calls up Vansh and requests him to reach home quickly for Raavan Dahan. As soon as Vansh returns home, Chanchal wonders why is he so quiet and upset. However, Aryan consoles her and tells her that he doesn't know anything about their plan.

In the latter part of the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 24 episode, Chanchal and Aryan sneak out to check up on Riddhima, but they see that there is no one in the car. Riddhima walks up to them and warns them about their whereabouts. She also threatens them and tells them that she will hand over the chip to Vansh if they don't stop their vicious plans.

Riddhima's grandmother is pleased to see her arrive for the festivities on time. She asks her to perform some rituals with Vansh as they are newly married. Kabir and Anupriya roar anger as they are startled with Riddhima's confidence. They decide to teach her learn a lesson.

Riddhima walks up to her room and keeps the card in her bangle. Soon, she looks at Vansh and also notices his torn button. The duo share a warm moment while she fixes the button for him. Vansh wonders why she is so confusing all the time. More so, he also wonders when he will be able to pour his heart out to her.

