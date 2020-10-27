'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Oct 26: Riddhima Gains Consciousness, Kabir Fumes

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 October 26 episode begins with Vansh's aggressive move. While he lashes out at Riddhima, Anupriya wonders if Chanchal and Aryan are the reason behind her devastating state. Everyone is startled as they fear what will happen once Riddhima regains consciousness.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update October 26

Once Vansh brings Riddhima to the room, she wakes up and starts frowning. When the former requests her to spill the beans, she looks towards Chanchal. However, when Vansh goes to confront Chanchal, grandmother interrupts them as she is concerned about Riddhima's health. She asks them to first focus on her heath, instead of focusing on petty issues.

Rddhima's grandmother makes the duo perform all the rituals in which Vansh applies the tilak on Riddhima's forehead. Soon, Anupriya calls up Kabir and urges him to reach home fast. When he reaches, he informs everyone that Riddhima's health is down and she cannot perform the Raavan Dahan pooja. However, Riddhima is reluctant.

She leaves home to perform the rituals for Raavan Dahan and Kabir's plan succeeds. He starts looking for the chip, but doesn't find it. A smart Riddhima has already hidden the chip. When she learns that Kabir has not come for the festivities, she understands that he's busy looking for it everywhere. Riddhima looks at Vansh and tells herself that she will prove him innocent.

Also Read | Harsh Goenka's Post On 'once-in-a-lifetime Kind Of People' Leaves Netizens Inspired

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Sept 23 episode, 2020: Vansh Burns Riddhima's Things

There's a huge argument between Angre, Ishani and Kabir. The trio is shocked to learn that the chip is missing. More so, they wonder what's Riddhima up to. Soon, Riddhima tries talking to Vansh about Ragini. As soon she starts talking about her, Vansh throws the food and loses his cool. A shattered Riddhima wonders what's with Ragini and why he gets so offended with her name.

While she decides to get to any lengths and learn Ragini's truth, Angre-Ishani-Kabir fume in anger as their plans miserably fail. Kabir gets rough thoughts about everything that happened in the past. He knows Vansh did not kill Ragini. He's startled by Riddhima's move.

Also Read | Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Sept 15: Riddhima Is In Search Of The Murderer

Also Read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Oct 24: Riddhima Learns Vansh Is Innocent

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.