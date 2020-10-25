Harsh Goenka's Post On 'once-in-a-lifetime Kind Of People' Leaves Netizens Inspired

In an encouraging post that has stirred thoughts about one’s support system, chair of RPG Group and world’s 77th richest Indian Harsh Goenka has given an introspective advisory to better the quality of one’s life by choosing appropriate people to fraternize with. In his quality post that he shared on his official Twitter handle on October 25, the business conglomerate discussed who were the “best kind of people” that one not only strives to become, but must also create a space for. Goenka’s “once-in-a-lifetime kind of people” definition has had the internet agreeing to his fruitful advice as netizens deemed his words as “so true” and “quite inspirational”.

“The best kind of people are the ones that come into your life and make you see the sun where you once saw clouds,” the business tycoon said. “People that believe in you so much that you start believing in yourself too,” he emphasized, stressing the importance to have support and encouragement from people one considers as “close”. Often, it could be hard to swallow that people we support and stand by as friends, never conversely reciprocate that support. Goenka cautioned about choosing people that discouraged one's abilities and instead teaming up with people that "believed in you" through the turbulent motions in life. “The people that love you simply for being you.The once-in-a-lifetime kind of people,” he added, stressing acceptance, despite who you are.

The best kind of people are the ones that come into your life and make you see the sun where you once saw clouds. The people that believe in you so much that you start believing in yourself too. The people that love you simply for being you.The once-in -a-lifetime kind of people. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 25, 2020

Netizens 'inspired'

Since shared, the post amassed close to a thousand likes and hundreds of retweets as netizens acknowledged Goenka’s words of wisdom, saying, that “It’s best to never lose faith in your personal strengths.” Meanwhile, some others thought that one would be “lucky if they found one”. “How true, Sir!,” one other netizen said, adding, “I believe those who point you to the greater possibility of you irrespective of where you are are the real deal, in my humble opinion.”

Truely inspirational. You get motivated and your life changes completely with such people. The once in a lifetime kind of people This is one of your best tweet. — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) October 25, 2020

Very true Sir @hvgoenka . This kind of people when one gets in life then then person can do even the impossible things possible. But if get negative people then possible looking things becomes very difficult to attain & life take nose- dived. — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) October 25, 2020

It would be nice if the world had more of such people, but they are hard to come by... — Arpana M (@m_arpana) October 25, 2020

Wow! Just wow!! Love me as I am please sir ! ✅ @hvgoenka .A simple village girl but grown up to a full bloom smart techie — Dr Ratnabati Devi Meitram (@DrRatnabatiDevi) October 25, 2020

True and Salute to you for making us see true essence of life in this unsensible world 👍🏻👍🏻 — Sangpuii (@Sangpuii2016) October 25, 2020

Inspirational quote sir need of the hr .... society — Kk (@KiranGanji9) October 25, 2020

Those are super supportive and at time few of them are surprising 😄 — RVPS (@vinay198204) October 25, 2020

True that sir. 🙏



They walk in our life as Divine Grace ! 👍 — Surendra Pratap Singh (@Surendr12956126) October 25, 2020

❤❤. May your sunday be full of Sunshine Sir. — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) October 25, 2020

