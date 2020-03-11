'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update March 10, 2020: Kabir Asks Zara To Leave Their House

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts with Amir telling Kabir that Zara is pretty and he does not mind marrying her. Kabir then reminds Amir that Zara is not just pretty but, she is also intelligent and smart. Kabir asks Amir if he knows about her family issue, Amir replies that he does know about it and does not mind marrying her anyway.

Amir tells Kabir that he looks for positivity in everything. He tells Kabir that he wants to marry a girl who is pious. Kabir tells Amir that Zara is pious and he also prays for her. Salma also tells Kabir that Zara is a nice girl. Amir asks the family members if he can question Zara about something.

The family tells Amir to go ahead and he asks Zara if she ever loved someone in her life. Zara looks at Kabir and then tells Amir that she has loved Kabir. Amir gets furious about this and asks Kabir that how can he marry a girl who is living with someone else and also loves him.

Kabir orders Amir to leave, and he leaves. Zara wonders why Kabir cares so much for her. Just then, the kids come in and ask Kabir why he wants to send Zara away. They ask Kabir to marry her but he says she is too short for him. The kids then reply that they will get heels for her but, Kabir leaves from there.

Jalali tells Shahbaz that he wants to marry Zara and torture her and then destroy her. Ruksaar asks Jalali to marry her instead because Zara is a servant. She then tells Shahbaz that a man had come to see Zara but she sent him away. Shahbaz tells them that he wants to become the head priest, and Jalali asks him to wait.

When Zara asks Kabir what she should wear, Kabir yells at her to stop the drama. He tells Zara that he never loved her and he only loves his old Zara. He also tells Zara that he had never given her any hint regarding this. Kabir tells Zara that he wants her to leave their house soon. Zaid listens to this and decides to make Kabir fall in love with Zara.

Shahbaz and Jalali involve Azra in their new plan. After Azra listens to the plan, she refuses to be a part of it but eventually gives in because they promise her to make Imran the head priest. Kabir enters the kids' room and asks Zara where the kids are. Zara tells them that they must be out. Salma calls Azra to ask if the kids are there but she denies. Kabir is shocked to hear this when the servant also tells the kids are not at home.

