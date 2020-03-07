Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update March 6: Zara Agrees To Marry Whoever Kabir Chooses

Ishq Subhan Allah, Zee TV's popular fiction television show, stars Adnan Khan and Tunisha Sharma as the protagonists. The theme of the serial revolves around the various issues faced by people with regards to politics and religion. Take a look at what all happened on Ishq Subhan Allah March 6 episode.

Ishq Subhan Allah written updates

The episode starts with Kabir pledging to marry off Zara within a month. Zara is hurt after listening to Kabir’s words. Just then, Ruksaar comes and congratulates Zara as Kabir has promised to marry her off soon. Zara reciprocates by saying that she is not sure whether that will happen, but she is sure that Kabir will at least divorce her.

In the next scene, Zara meets the kids and tell them that she will not leave them. Just then, Kabir enters the room and scolds Zara for giving false hopes to the kids. Kabir shouts at Zara that she hasn’t done a good job by loving him and instead it was a very foolish step from her side. Zara replies that he didn’t have any rights to plan her marriage without her consent. Zara says that she will become independent so that he doesn’t have to marry her off.

Kabir realises that he shouldn’t scold Zara as after all she is speaking the truth. Kabir then goes to her room only to find that Zara is packing up her clothes to leave for Khala’s house. She tells him that she will stay there but also complete all the chores with respect to kids and this house as well. Zara says that she will find a job for herself while the kids are gone to school. Kabir refuses to say that he can’t let her leave as she is his 'Ashna'.

Just then, Jalali comes to Kabir's house and offers to marry Zara. Kabir gets furious by Jalali’s offer. He then sends off Jalali saying that he will not let him marry Zara.

In the next scene, Zara goes to Khala’s house and tells them her plan to find a job and become independent. She asks Irfan about what 'Ashna' means to which he replies 'close friend'. Irfan also says that it's not bad that Zara has romantic feelings for Kabir and if everything falls in place then they could definitely get married. To this, Zara says that she doesn’t want to get married to Kabir as he doesn’t love her. Zara says that she just wants to be independent.

While in Jalali’s house, Shahbaz tells Jalali that Zara is at Irfan’s house at the moment. Jalali then talks about his plan to kidnap Zara. Meanwhile, Kabir hears all the conversation between the two and goes to Irfan’s house to get Zara. Kabir then arrives at Irfan’s house and Zara gets surprised to see him as she wasn’t expecting him. Zara then leaves with Kabir saying that she is going for the kids and silently prays that within a month Kabir ends up falling in love with her. The episode ends with Zara saying that she is ready to marry whoever Kabir chooses.

