Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update January 29, 2020: Kabir Prays For Zara's Recovery

On the January 29 episode of Ishq Subhan Allah Kabir tells Shahbaz that his end is near. Zara then tells him that you cannot ignore God’s presence. Kabir says that he is miffed with Shahbaz because he never listened to me. Zara prays to god to give Kabir strength and end his anger.

Ishq Subhan Allah written update - January 29, 2020

Shahbaz keeps a prayer ceremony in his house when Kabir enters, stunning everyone. The priest then asks Kabir to pray for the kids and give them some blessings, to this Kabir says he does not believe in god anymore. The priest is shocked to hear this and that is when Shahbaz steps in and tells the priest that this is his son.

Shahbaz escorts Kabir and tells everyone that he wants to talk to his son. The guards follow Shahbaz and Kabir to where they are heading. Kabir tells the guards that he wants to talk to his father privately and the guards leave. Shahbaz then tells Kabir that he wanted to give him power and make him the head priest but he fell in love with Zara.

This pisses Kabir off and he asks Shahbaz how can you talk about love being a killer? Kabir expresses his desire to kill him. Shahbaz then hands him a gun and asks him to kill him to which Kabir says he won't kill him easily but will torture him.

Azra and Imran enter the house and Shahbaz congratulates them. Azra thinks about making Imran the head priest and thus goes on to greet Shahbaz. Imran asks her what is making her do this, to which she says Kabir.

Meanwhile, Zara puts honey in milk and drinks it despite knowing that she is allergic to it. She does this to bring Kabir back to believing in god. When the azan starts, Kabir tries hard not to pray. Imran and Salma try to explain things to him but Kabir does not listen. But eventually, when Zara falls down and becomes unconscious, Kabir ends up praying for her.

