Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update February 12, 2020: Kabir Challenges Jalali

The February 12 episode ended with Kabir telling Zara not to worry about Jalali. In the episode starts with Kabir coming to the kids' rooms and telling them not to worry. He kisses their forehead and assures that he won’t let anything happen to them.

Ishq Subhan Allah written update February 12, 2020

Zara then tells him she slept there by mistake. Kabir tells her it’s fine and goes to close the window. When he is about to close it Zara stops him and tells him that the moon is her friend and she likes to share things with it. Kabir then asks her who does she share things with when the moon is not visible, to which she replies nobody. Kabir tells Zara that he will be standing outside the window and she can share things with him. This makes Zara blush and reminds her of when Kabir had told her that he never wanted to lose her.

The next day Zara finds out that Kabir has not slept the entire night. She suggests him to go talk to Jalali. Kabir goes to pay his respect to Jalali and finds him praying. Looking at Jalali’s wrong posture he realises that Jalali is not a priest for sure. Jalali then tells Kabir to tell Irfan to make Imran the head priest and be present at the ceremony too.

At the ceremony, Jalali asks Imran to prove that he can be a head priest. Kabir tells everyone that Imran is capable of it. To this Jalali asks Imran if he can put his hand in hot boiling water without getting burnt? Jalali goes first, says a prayer and puts his hand in boiling water, without getting burnt. Imran goes next and burns his hand the first time.

Jalali laughs at this and asks Imran to do it again. While Jalali says a prayer, Imran puts his hand in boiling water and this time his hand does not burn. Jalali then asks Imran to recite the Quran verses but Imran mixes up the line because of being nervous. He then denies being the head priest and backs off, shocking everyone.

