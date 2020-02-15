Ishq Subhan Allah Written Updates - Feb 14 - Zara Promises To Fulfill Amir-Alina's Love

The latest episode of Ishq Subhan Allah revolved around Zara trying to stop Alina's marriage as she knows her true love is Amir. The dramatic episode featured a number of twists and turns which reportedly left the audience members shocked. Read below for the entire written update of Ishq Subhan Allah for February 14, 2020

Also read: 'Ishq Subhan Allah' written updates | February 13, 2020: Kabir and Zara fight Jalali

Ishq Subhan Allah - written update - February 14, 2020

Zara is reminded of Alina's words about her liking Amir and decides to stop Alina's marriage. Zara talks to Alina's family as Ayesha blames her for spoiling the family. But Zara stands tall on her opinion and expresses that she only wishes for Alina to marry someone she likes and not to be forced to marry anyone else.

Also read: Ishq Subhan Allah Written Updates February 12, 2020: Kabir Challenges Jalali

But as the love between Amir and Alina comes to the open, Kabir loses his calm towards Amir and starts beating him up. All efforts of saving Amir by Zara are put to the test by Ayesha who stops her from trying to save Amir. Though Amir and Alina's marriage ended on sour terms, their divorce hasn't been finalized yet. Kabir can be seen forcing Alina to sign the divorce papers to leave Amir forever.

Also read: 'Ishq Subhan Allah' written updates February 11, 2020: Zara finally faces Jalali

After getting pressurized by the family, Amir eventually agrees to divorce Alina with a heavy heart. Alina looks at Amir as tears flow from her eyes. Alina is then seen seated in her room, trying to tear her marriage certificate but failing to do so as it holds emotional value for her. Zara walks into her room and suggests that she could help her tear the certificate as she has agreed to divorce Amir finally. To this, Alina stops Zara from tearing the certificate and asks her what she would do if put in such a situation. Zara, in conclusion, asks Alina to decide if she wants to spend her life with Amir and assures Alina that she will fight for her love.

Also read: Ishq Subhan Allah written updates February 10, 2020: Zara runs away from Lucknow

Also read: Ishq Subhan Allah star Adnan Khan gets a 'mini-gym' on the set, reveals his fitness regime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.