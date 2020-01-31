Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update January 30, 2020: Kabir Nearly Kills Shahbaz

Ishq Subhan Allah episode of January 30 starts with Kabir praying for Zara. When Kabir is forced to pray he wonders why God does this. It is almost like Zara reads his thought and she tells Kabir that she did it deliberately. Kabir then leaves from there and Salma asks Zara if Kabir will come back. Zara believes Shabaz will be punished.

While Zeenat and Ruksaar have a conversation, Zeenat tells Ruksaar how Kabir is distancing himself from. Ruksaar then tells Zeenat that Kabir does not love her anymore. To this, Zeenat tells her to look at herself and trap Kabir in her love.

Zara puts up the namaz chart on the wall in Kabir’s room and leaves. Ruksaar comes inside the room all dressed up and tells Kabir she has cooked for him. While Ruksaar imagines Kabir strangling her, she is surprised when Kabir takes the food and smells her hair.

Kabir asks Ruksaar about her next agenda to which she replies that she loves him. Kabir tells her that you used to love me and now you don’t because you are supporting a murderer. Ruksaar then assures Kabir and tells him that she can do anything to prove her love and decides to be on the other side and tell all their secrets to Kabir.

The next day, Ruksaar tells Shahbaz that the court has started investigating about the Rs 5 crores, he had mentioned in his statement. Shahbaz then gets worried and asks his lawyer to handle the case. Shahbaz then leaves and Ruksaar smirks.

Ruksaar then goes to Kabir and tells him about Shahbaz. This makes Kabir happy to know that Ruksar is spying on Shahbaz and that is helping him. He smiles and tells Ruksaar to keep doing whatever she is to win his heart. After Kabir leaves, Zara enters the room, which makes Ruksaar angry and she tells Zara to stop entering her husband’s room.

On reaching the factory, Shahbaz is surprised to find Kabir there. Kabir then starts scaring him by telling him that his death is nearing. He picks Shahbaz up and takes him to the hot water tub. Shahbaz screams and asks Kabir to put him down. Kabir throws Shahbaz on the ground and reminds him of how he had tortured Zara. Kabir then tells Shahbaz that he will not spare him and leaves from the factory after the guards enter.

