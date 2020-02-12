'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Updates February 11, 2020: Zara Finally Faces Jalali

The episode of February 11, 2020, starts with Zara telling everything about Jalali toh Kabir. Kabir is in shock to listen to such evil things about a priest. He questions Zara and asks her how could a priest do something like this? Zara then tells Kabir that Jalali is an evil man.

Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update February 10, 2020: Zara Runs Away From Lucknow

Ishq Subhan Allah written update February 11, 2020

Kabir even reminds Zara that she is a strong girl who fought her father. Zara tells Kabir that she had seen her parents die in front of her eyes. She even says that Kabir’s family is her extended family and she has been attached to them. Zara then tells Kabir that she does not want to hurt them in any way. Kabir somehow manages to make her believe that nobody will hurt her. He brings her back home and Zara stands behind Kabir, hiding.

Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update January 30, 2020: Kabir Nearly Kills Shahbaz

Also Read: Radhakrishn Written Update For January 28, 2020: Krishna To Marry Rukmini

Jalali gets up and asks Kabir about the girl. After Kabir insults Jalali Shahbaz scolds him and asks him not to speak that way.

Jalali then gives chocolates and gifts to the kids. After he leaves, Zara asks the kids not to eat anything that Jalali has given them. Firdaus then asks Zara if she still fears Jalali, to which Zara replies that she is a strong girl now and does not fear anyone.

Zara then goes back to her room and keeps thinking of ways to hide from Jalali.

Meanwhile, a few men enter Zara’s room and start running behind her. This makes her scared and she starts running fearfully. Just then, Kabir enters the room and introduces one of the men as Yadav who will be protecting Zara. Yadav tells Kabir that Zara is a strong girl and that they could not kidnap her. The episode then ends with Kabir assuring Zara that nobody can hurt her. This satisfied Zara and she smiles.

Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update January 29, 2020: Kabir Prays For Zara's Recovery

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.