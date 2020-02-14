'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update | February 13, 2020: Kabir And Zara Fight Jalali

In the previous episode of Ishq Subhan Allah after Imran backs off from becoming the head priest, Imran tells Kabir that if he can’t become the head priest and let Jalali become the head priest. Shahbaz tells others that there is no need for an election as Jalali can now become a head priest. Irfan then says that they can find a new candidate tomorrow.

'Ishq Subhan Allah' written update February 13, 2020

Kabir gets angry and shouts at Imran for denying the position of the head priest. Imran tells him that he got blank at that time and didn’t know what to do. Meanwhile, Zara recalls her brother who had told her that Jalali is not a priest and her brother had given his exams because Jalali had kidnapped his kids.

Azra sadly tells everyone that Jalali will become the head priest. To this Zara tells them they have to do something about it. Irfan then says they have no other option instead of waiting for the next day. The next day, Kabir gets a sacred thread for Zara and puts it around her neck.

Shahbaz and Jalali have a conversation about the position of the head priest. Shahbaz tells Jalali that he has to get the position of the head priest. Jalali reminds him that it isn’t easy. Zara eavesdrops their conversation from a secret door.

Jalali feels someone’s presence in the room and throws a fireball towards that direction. But Zara leaves from there and Jalali says that this is the first time someone has missed his fireball, but he will punish that person. Kabir scolds Zara for going there.

Zara tells him that she went there to find out what Jalali is up to. She then tells Kabir that Jalali wants to destroy the entire city. Zara takes a gun and goes to shoot Jalali. Kabir stops her from doing so and tells her that he will become the head priest. They decide to fight the evil man together.

