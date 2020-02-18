'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update February 17: Kabir And Zara Enter Jalalpur

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts with Kabir calling up the Sharia board members. He keeps calling them constantly but none of the members picks up the call, as they are all away. Meanwhile, Jalali has filled a bus with all the Sharia board members.

One of the board members complains that whatever they are doing is not fair, to this Shahbaz replies that everything that they are doing is for their benefit.

Kabir on the other hand, tells Zara that Jalali must have come to know that Kabir wants to become the head priest and thus he has taken all the members away. While the two wonders where Jalali might have taken the board members Zara speaks up saying that she will go to Jalalpur for Kabir.

She further says that she had never thought that she will have to go back there for Kabir. She also tells him that she will go there and get the letter for Kabir. He asks her if she is sure to which Zara replies that she will let love win this lover's day. Kabir agrees to this. Kabir and Zara go and meet Hilal.

Zara asks him about Jalalpur and how to reach that place. She tells him that she left that place when she was a kid and she does not remember what happened there. Hilal tells the two about his amputated hand and also says that Jalali’s ghosts forced him to cut his own hand.

Hilal further tells him that he was dazed and does not remember putting his hand inside the machine. He also says that Jalalpur has changed and Jalali does magic there. Hilal tells Zara to not go to the cave as nobody comes back safe from the cave. Meanwhile, a cat checks the bus for any sign of enemies and it leaves.

Zara asks the priest about the ghosts. The priest says we are made from mud while they are made from fire. He tells her that those ghosts did not bow to Adam the prophet and so God got angry on them. The priest asks Kabir and Zara to stay alert as they enter the Jalalpur, pretending to be a couple.

