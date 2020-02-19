'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update February 18: Shahbaz Is Suspicious About New Guests

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah started with Kabir and Zara entering Jalalpur. They get stuck in a car and a black cat stops them. A man approaches them and stops them. He tells the two that they will check the car with the help of the cat. The cat then enters the car and starts doing its job. Zara gets scared of the cat.

The car gets locked automatically and is filled with smoke. Kabir then tells Zara that the car is ghostly. He starts praying and all of a sudden the car disappears. Kabir and Zara let out a sigh of relief. Jalali starts dancing in his den and when Shahbaz asks him the reason for his happiness. Jalali shows Shahbaz a clip of Kabir and Zara entering his village.

Meanwhile, Kabir and Zara enter the village and find magic everywhere. Zara falls down and Kabir helps her put the strain away. Kabir takes a look around the village and finds out that the people living inside the houses are scared to get out of the house. A man then approaches them on a scooter and asks them to go with him.

The two start following him and suddenly a tree falls over that man but he manages to escape without hurting himself. The man brings them outside a house and asks them to follow him. Kabir and Zara are scared to enter the den. Zara asks Kabir and reminds him that this might be a trap and the den might be a ghostly den Hilal had warned them about.

They find Jalali and Shahbaz coming in a car. Jalali approaches them and asks who they are. Kabir tells them that they have come for a business deal. Jalali then tells them that they will do business after Jalali is allowed to take care of them.

Kabir then tells Jalali that he only does all this business at night. Jalali then asks one of his genies to take care of the guests and shows them their room. Shahbaz then asks Jalali that if he was suspicious about these people why did he let them stay here. To this Jalali replies that he would like to have some fun with the prey before killing them.

