Kundali Bhagya Written Update Latest Episode: Preeta Is Suspicious

The previous episode of Kundali Bhagya saw Rishabh taking the initiative and bailing out Preeta. He also asks Karan as to why didn’t he take the initiative. Rishabh decides to take the responsibility of uniting everyone.

Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 22: Rishabh Cancels Flight After Hearing About Preeta

In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta gets suspicious about Srishti and asks her what does she want. After initial hesitation, Srishti tells her that she knew Rishabh is saying the truth. After a bit of teasing Preeta says that she knows Karan will not think about her as he used to do and Srishti agrees to that while knowing Maira’s intentions

Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 23: Not Karan But Rishabh Gets Preeta Out Of Jail

A worried Maira calls Sherlin and informs her that everything is ruined and Preeta has been bailed out. Upon asking by Sherlin, Maira replies that it was Rishabh. Sherlin taunts Maira about how she couldn’t even take care of her husband. Suddenly Karan enters the room and she disconnects the call. On asked about the reason for her worried face by Karan, she replies that it's her mother’s birthday today and she can’t do anything. Karan assures her that we shall celebrate her birthday. Maira wonders that she can gain sympathy if not love.

Rakhi knocks when Rishabh is inside and Rishabh tells her that she didn’t have to knock. Rakhi mentions that she tried her best to help Sarla when she was locked. Rakhi mentions that she doesn’t feel like a part of the house anymore. Rishabh explained that everything is situational and Karina won’t be feeling good after what happened today. Rakhi asks Rishabh if her thinking is wrong to which he replies that she can do whatever she wants. Rakhi instantly says that she wants to meet Sarla. Rishabh hands over her car keys but she questions her driving ability so he takes the keys back and promises to have coffee with her. She gets a sense of belonging to Luthra family and they both leave.

Kundali Bhagya Fame Manit Joura Is A Horse Lover And These Pictures Prove It!

Sherlin is furious because her plan backfired. Because Rishabh saved her she couldn’t do any harm to her. She thinks as to how will she let Preeta not enter Luthra house. She sees the video but doesn’t get any evidence so she sends it back to someone to edit it.

Karina comes out and sees Ramona standing there. Ramona apologises to which Karina replies that she doesn’t need to as their bond is strong and she need not worry about it. Ramona wonders if Rakhi is upset with her as she didn’t even wish her. Overjoyed Karina and Rakhi both go to look for Rakhi.

'Kundali Bhagya' Star Dheeraj Dhoopar's Dapper Looks That Are 'soopar Dhoopar'

Sarla along with Preeta and Srishti are scolding Janki as she is consuming a cough syrup with has horrible side effects. Srishti opens the door to find Rishabh standing outside. Srishti is about to tell him everything when she notices Rakhi. They then sit inside on the couch and are curious to see Janki smile along. The show ends as Rakhi apologizes as she wasn’t present when they came to ask for help. Sarla understands her situation and thanks as Rishabh. Rakhi apologizes on behalf of Karina.

