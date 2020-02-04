'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update February 3,2020: Kabir Prays For Zara

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah aired on February 3 started with Kabir lost in his own thoughts thinking about Zara. He looks at Zara’s picture and thinks that he had been yearning for Zara and God sent him three kids and a new Zara. An altered image appears and reminds him that God has given him a light to be strong again, with these three kids and Zara.

Ishq Subhan Allah written update February 03, 2020

Salma tells Zara that she wants to donate clothes in her name but she does not know who will take it. To this, Zara says she will distribute the clothes. Meanwhile, Ruksaar reminds Kabir about Zara’s death anniversary and also tells him not to be fooled by anyone because he has to take Zara’s revenge.

Kabir agrees to this and Ruksaar suggests they go out tomorrow. Kabir agrees to this and tells her he will spend a whole day with her. Kabir then tells Ruksaar that he will talk about Zara the whole day and this makes Ruksaar upset, she tells Kabir she is going to sleep. Ruksaar then goes to Shahbaaz and Zeenat, where Shahbaaz is scared to sleep. Zeenat asks Shahbaaz to take his medicines but he denies. Ruksaar then tells Zeenat that she has told Kabir that she will take his side against Shahbaaz. This disappoints Zeenat and she scolds her and tells her she shouldn’t have done it.

Kabir goes to Salma’s house and meets the kids. Salma then tells him that the kids have been cooking food for Zara. This makes Kabir smile and the kids tell him that he should not be angry with God and that he should pray for Zara. Kabir asks the kids to focus on the food and he leaves from there.

Zara meets Kabir and explains to him that he should not be angry with God. He replies to Zara and tells her that nobody will understand his pain. Zara then goes to explain to him that even their Prophet had lost a lot of people but never left God’s path. She then brings a Quran and offers it to him. Kabir recalls the kid's words and takes the holy book. Kabir then prays for Zara and asks God to give her peace.

