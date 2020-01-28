Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update January 27, 2020: Shahbaz Released From Jail

The January 27 episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts with Kabir attacking Shahbaz but the police stop him. Shahbaz then screams and tells the police that his own son is trying to attack him. Kabir gets emotional and keeps saying that they lost the case. Zara says that she will find proof against Shahbaaz and says that she knows murderer of Zara.

Ishq Subah Allah written update January 27, 2020

Shahbaz comes out and tells the media that Kabir has taken 5 crores from him and is not able to pay back which is why Kabir is doing everything to put him down. He further adds that Irfan was jealous of his position. Kabir sees this on television and breaks the television in anger. Zara then tells him about the other solution. She tells him that they can get a post mortem done which Kabir refuses.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update Latest Episode: Preeta Is Suspicious

While having dinner with Ruksaar and Zeenat Shahbaz tells them that Kabir will lose because he has nothing to prove. Kabir tells Zara that she does not understand his love nor his pain. Zara then gets furious and grabs him and asks him if she did not know the pain of love she would have never thought about how Salma and Irfan who will prove his Zara as a robber.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 22: Rishabh Cancels Flight After Hearing About Preeta

Kabir and Zara’s family pray in front of the other Zara’s grave and the police start working. The inspector says he will take a DNA sample and tells Kabir that they will not harm the body at any cost. Zara too, prays with Kabir and the inspector takes the sample and leaves. Kabir and Irfan then go to Zara’s grave and Irfan and start crying and praying for her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Re-enter The House Again?

The court hearing starts again and Shahbaz’s lawyer gives some documents which say that there is no grave of Zara in the graveyard. Kabir then speaks up and says Zara’s killer threw her body in the river and Iqbal Khan got her buried. The judge then checks the report and says that the DNA report does not match with Zara’s DNA and so her death can’t be confirmed.

The court then dismisses and releases Shahbaz on the basis of that. Zara then gives an interview to the media and says that she will do anything it takes to bring Zara’s killer in front of the world and a reported questions her relation with Kabir to which she says they have a heart connection.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Hints That She Will Share Trophy With Sidharth Shukla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.