Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update March 13, 2020: Zara Rejects Her Marriage Proposal

Zara is engrossed in thoughts trying to find ways to escape her marriage proposal. Zeenat, on the other hand, busy in her thoughts on what Shahbaz told to her is about to burn her dress absentmindedly when Ruksaar comes in and saves her. Zeenat pleads Ruksaar to do something about Saima.

Ruksaar denies and tells Zeenat that they can’t be the enemies of their own family members, but assures her that they will find a solution to this. Kabir is in the kids' room and he tells them that every girl has to leave her house and go to her husband’s house one day. He tells them that similarly, Zara will have to go too.

Zara comes there and tells Kabir that she won’t marry anyone. Kabir tells her that she does not have to say yes to the boy right away, and asks her to meet him once. The boy meets Kabir first and he starts asking the boy a few questions. While the boy answers the questions, Kabir gets impressed with his thought process. Kabir then calls Zara to meet the boy.

Zeenat is thinking about what Ruksaar told her when Kashan walks in and asks her if she called Amaan back from the boarding school. Zeenat tells him that since he does not have time for his wife, she had to call her son. Kashan tells Zeenat that he is focusing on Saima because he wants the business deal. Zeenat tells him that she does not need money if her husband is ignorant of her.

The kids come to meet the boy and start feeding him toffees. When the boy is full, he asks the kids to stop feeding him. Firdous starts crying and tells everyone that he is a bad man because he scolded them. Zara tells Kabir that she cannot see her kids crying.

The kids then tell Zara that they were pretending to cry. Zara tells the boy that the kids will be staying with her after they get married. The boys tell Kabir that Zara will have her own responsibilities after marriage and she cannot keep the kids there. Zara says this is unacceptable and rejects his proposal. She says she does not want to see any more boys and the episode ends there with Kabir glaring at Zara.

