Ishq Subhan Allah Written Update March 12, 2020: Kabir Teaches Zara How To Ride A Bike

In the previous episode of Ishq Subhan Allah, Zara and Kabir were seen playing a video game. The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah aired on March 12 started with Zara asking Zaid to play for her, after Kabir leaves the room when he gets a call. He asks the kids to leave the room and go study.

Ishq Subhan Allah written update March 12, 2020

The kids deny to leave but Kabir blackmails them that they won’t get ice cream if they help Zara. The kids leave. Shahbaz shows Ruksaar the wedding card of Kashan and Zeenat. Ruksaar gets happy that Shabaz has preserved his kids' wedding card. Shahbaz then tells her that he has not preserved a memory but this wedding card is evidence of their destruction.

Shahbaz then shows the wedding card to Zeenat and warns her that if she goes against their family, he will get Kashan married to Saima. Zeenat cries over this situation and tells Shahbaz that he cannot destroy their marriage this way. Shahbaz asks Kashan to write Saima’s name on the wedding card and also warns Zeenat that if she harasses Kashan, the card will be distributed everywhere.

Zara is still struggling with playing the game when Firdous comes there and asks Kabir to help her with her homework. As soon as Firdous takes him from there, Zaid comes in and helps Zara with the game. He starts playing in place of Zara and wins the game. When Kabir comes back, Zaid hides. Kabir gets suspicious and asks Zara if she cheated while playing, to which she says no.

With the help of Zaid, Zara wins the game. She tells Kabir about this and asks him to teach her how to ride a bike. Kabir does as promised and shows Zara a bike which has an additional buggy. Kabir starts the bike while Zara sits in the buggy. She gets scared of the traffic and Kabir laughs at her.

Ruksaar calls her man and asks him to kill Zara. After Kabir finishes his round of riding the bike, he asks Zara to ride the bike. Zara insists Kabir to sit behind her, and he does. The man who was supposed to kill Zara calls up Ruksaar and asks her if they have to kill Kabir too. Ruksaar denies and asks them to cancel the plan for the day.

Kabir sits behind Zara as she rides the bike but is not able to apply the brakes. Kabir throws away the stone to stop the vehicle. Kabir then gets a call and the man on the other side of the call asks Kabir if the guy who is supposed to marry Zara can come today to meet her? Kabir says yes.

