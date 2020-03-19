'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Update | March 18, 2020: Kabir Puts Ruksaar In Danger

The episode of Ishq Subhan Allah starts with Kabir asking Ruksaar if she created a plot to kill Zara. Ruksaar denies that she tried to kill Zara. Kabir then blames his fate that he got married to a girl like Ruksaar.

Later, Kabir asks Ruksaar to get ready so he could take her to the priest and talk about the problems they have been facing in their marriage. Ruksaar happily agrees and sits in the car with Kabir. Ruksaar tells Kabir that she never thought that she will ever get a chance to go out with Kabir in his car.

Kabir stops his car in the middle of a deserted road and gets down, asking Ruksaar to close her eyes because he is about to surprise her. Ruksaar does as she is told to and when she opens her eyes, she finds a pit of snakes on top of the car as she is locked inside. She starts screaming for help when Kabir reminds her that this is how Zara felt when she tried to kill her.



Kabir then lets Zara decide what is to be done with Ruksaar. Zara asks Ruksaar why did she try to take her life when everything was happening according to her wishes. Ruksaar tells Zara to take her out of the car and promises to answer Zara's questions. Zara then asks the snake charmer to remove all the snakes from the car.

When Ruksaar comes out of the car, Zara asks her the questions again. Ruksaar tells Zara that she tried to kill Zara because of Kabir. She explains that she is married to Kabir but he never looked at her like he would look at his wife, forget caring for her. She adds that she has been observing Zara and Kabir's plan of rejecting the boys who wish to marry Zara, so they could get married to each other.

Kabir is running on the treadmill when Ruksaar's words keep running through his mind. He is caught in his thoughts when Zara comes there, and glass breaks accidentally. He apologises to Zara and she forgives him. Zara then tells him not to think too much because nobody can ever try to ruin his reputation. She also assures him that the love she feels for Kabir is only one-sided.

