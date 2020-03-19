'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update For March 18: Tasks To Impress Paras Chhabra

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 18 episode begins with Tehraan talking to Sanjjanaa about how she is being fake when Paras Chhabra comes in. She defends herself and says that she isn’t fake but when Paras Chhabra comes she can only see him. Paras Chhabra introduces the second game to make someone his stylist. He chooses Navdeesh and Sanjjanaa to be the stylist of two uptight models Shehbaz and Balraj. While Navdeesh focuses on Shehbaz, Sanjjanaa focuses on Balraj.

Styling goes wrong

Balraj asks for shoes and then hoodies- from his stylist Sanjjanaa. Balraj is essaying the role of the uptight model perfectly and he is keeping her on Sanjjanaa's toes. Navdeesh impresses Shehbaz with her words while Sanjjanaa is finding it difficult to cope up. Sanjjanaa, Mayur help Shivani with making the diet food for paras. Meanwhile, Navdeesh helps Shehbaz with his look.

ALSO READ:'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update For March 17: Tehraan Comes Back With A Challenge

Heena and Aanchal join in to help Shivani prepare food for Paras Chhabra’s diet. Sanjjanaa is trying to do Balraj’s hairstyle but fails badly. When the final face-off comes, Navdeesh explains her style and so does Sanjjanaa. Navdeesh wins the task and becomes Paras Chhabra’ stylist for the week. Navdeesh says winning was important for her.

The task for the trainer

Paras Chhabra introduces the third task, where the women had to compete to become his personal trainer. He gives losers of last 2 rounds, Aanchal and Sanjjanaa the chance to win. They have to get letters from Paras’ name from a basket full of smiley balls with just their mouth. Aanchal wins the round. Ankita and Heena are talking and Ankita says that Balraj is mature and she likes matured men. She felt nice talking to him and that she feels that he won’t get judgemental. She even says that she respects him but he sometimes doesn’t talk properly with her. However, Ankita says that she gets the ‘good person feels’ from him and she tears up with talking about Balraj.

For the last part of the task, there are two hearts with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s picture on it. They have to add a photo of the girl and the guy who has won their hearts. Paras takes Aanchal’s name and Aanchal says that she is surprised by the gesture. Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t add anyone’s picture. Shehnaaz Gill explains the reason behind her move saying she has a friendly bond with Balraj and Mayur. While Tehraan has just returned and hasn’t managed to impress her yet. She says it is a strict no from her side to put his picture beside hers.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 16: A Twist In The Game Shakes The House

The next day, Shehnaaz Gill says that her ‘Dil ka Haal’ is good and that she has no tension. However, Shehnaaz Gill says her heart is fine but taking care of health is important now. She urges her fans to wash their hands and stay safe. Paras says his ‘Dil ka Haal’ is great. He adds that Shivani is taking care of him nicely, Navdeesh and Aanchal are pampering him well, and hence his ‘Dil ka Haal’ is good. Mayur and Ankita are conversing about how Paras is an unpredictable guy. She also adds that he mentions his ex all the time to either say good or bad about her. She says he shouldn’t do so, as he is disrespecting Akanksha Puri.

Shivani is seen taking too much efforts in the kitchen when Paras walks in. He tastes Shivani’s food and says that it is great. While talking to Paras Chhabra and Navdeesh, Aanchal says that she finds Ankita to be sweet, but she gets influenced easily. Paras Chhabra reveals that Ankita had previously said in an interview that she wanted a boyfriend like Paras when he was in Splitsvilla. However, when he asked her about it she said she didn’t say so.

ALSO READ: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update For March 13: Shehnaaz Gill Yells At Everyone

Shehnaaz Gill tells Navdeesh that she didn’t like the way Navdeesh fought prior to the eliminations. Navdeesh says Shehbaz said something that she didn’t like. Shehnaaz Gill, Shehbaz and Navdeesh clear the air. Shehnaaz Gill is angry because during the weekend she saw that Paras Chhabra told Navdeesh that she is living at Sidharth Shukla’s expense. Navdeesh says that agrees to what Paras said and that Shehnaaz Gill is living at Sidharth Shukla’s expense.

The next game is that Paras will sit on a cot and the girls should try to get his attention. Shehbaz is the judge of the game and the girl he thinks caught Paras’ attention will get an advantage. Paras Chhabra put the least attention on Navdeesh and she eliminated from the task. Shivani puts off a funny show and she has all eyes on her. Ankita and Sanjjanaa get in a spat during the task. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 18 episode ends with Sanjjanaa and Ankita’s fight.

ALSO READ: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 12, 2020: Paras Gets Into A Huge Argument

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.