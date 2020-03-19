'Patiala Babes' Written Update | March 18: Mini Is All Broken After Knowing Neil's Past

The Patiala Babes March 18 episode beings with Mini and Neil's silent journey back home. NB calls her and questions Mini as to what time will she come back as they are all worried for her. Mini asks NB to not worry as she will reach home safe. While Neil tries to hold her hand and console her, she distances herself from him.

A sad Neil thinks all the memories he has with Mini and the latter too drifts into her own zone and remembers how Neil gifted her the toe rings. Suddenly, Neil asks the driver to stop the car as he couldn't control his emotions. He steps out and sobs bitterly.

At home, NB, who has already read Neil’s letter, is all shattered knowing that he has a past where he has a wife and a daughter. But NB also realises that Neil is head over heels in love with Mini. Preet, who notices NB is all worried and asks her what is the matter with her and also tells her that when Neil is along, there is nothing to worry about. NB narrates the whole incident to Preet.

When Mini and Neil arrive home from Delhi, Arya rushes to hug her. Arya happily questions them what they brought for her from Delhi, but a shattered Mini asks her to not demand unnecessary things. NB notices everything. Mini tells them that they are extremely tired after travelling for so long, so she needs rest. She goes to her room and breaks down emotionally.

The Patiala Babes March 18 episode ends when Mini opens up feelings to Preet and informs her about Neil’s wife and child. A shocked Preet hugs and tries to console her. Mini then wonders why Neil never committed to her or expressed those 3 magical words for her. Mini is deeply hurt by everything that has happened. She also tells Preet that she was a fool to take it very ahead, without knowing the reality. Preet then tells her that it is different, then hugs and they share everything. Mini bluntly tells her that there is nothing with hugs, she hugs Bobby and her friends too.

