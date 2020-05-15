'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor Turn Into Joey & Rachel From 'Friends'

One of the popular youth-based television series, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan received immense love from the audience. The lead actors, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor won the hearts of fans with their impeccable chemistry. But after a successful run for four years, the series went off air and fans were early waiting to see Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor again. It seems like the nationwide lockdown can give a small treat to their fans as the duo is entertaining everyone. Recently, they gave a good laugh to their fans as Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor turned into Joey and Rachel of Friends.

Interestingly, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actors Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor mimicked the popular characters, Joey and Rachel, from the series Friends. They took to their social media handle and shared the same video on their respective accounts. They are seen mouthing the famous dialogue of where they both know something and want to reveal it to each other but end up staying mum. Parth looked dapper in the video as he was sporting a black t-shirt. Meanwhile, Niti was looking adorable in a denim shirt paired with shorts. She also added a hat to her attire.

Watch their video below:

As mentioned above, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actors have been entertaining the audience and fans on the internet and this is not the first time when they amused fans amid the lockdown. A few days back, Parth was seen taking dance classes from Niti in a TikTok video. The video received love and praise from fans.

Apart from this, Niti Taylor recently hosted a live session on her Instagram. During the interaction, she talked about Parth and said that she would definitely take it up if she is given an opportunity to collaborate with Parth Samthaan again. She also went on to narrate a few tales from the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as well. For the unversed, the series also featured Charlie Chauhan, Utkarsh Gupta, Veebha Anand, and Ayaz Ahmed.

