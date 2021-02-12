Surbhi Chandna Stuns In An Indo-western Ensemble & Reveals Why 'Aaj Khichdi Banani Padegi'

After having fans gushing over pictures of herself rocking a high-slited red dress on Instagram and asking fans "Aaj Khichdi Banau Ya Pulao", Surbhi Chandna has taken over social media, yet again, as she flaunted her brand-new saree look and revealed why "Aaj Khichdi Banani Padegi". On Friday, the Naagin 5 actor shared a streak of pictures sporting an Indo-western look in a sheer half and half saree. Along with posting stunning pictures of her saree look, Surbhi revealed her eccentric logic for making 'Khichdi' today.

Surbhi Chandna's Saree look makes her 'Saree Queen' for fans

Surbhi Chandna is hands down one of the most stylish leading ladies of Indian television and her Instagram handle is proof. The Sanjivani actor also does not shy away from stepping out of her comfort zone and experimenting with her sartorial choices to shell out major fashion goals for fans. Similarly, Surbhi Chandna's latest photos donning a sheer saree, showing off her Indo-western ensemble, made fans title her the 'Saree Queen'.

About Surbhi Chandna's look in her latest Instagram photos, she opted for a sheer netted half and half off white saree, paired with a pink tie-dye boat neck blouse that gave her saree look a modern twist. She complimented the golden sequin embellishments on the pallu of her saree with oxidised gold jewellery and rounded the ensemble off with matching traditional Juttis. In terms of her makeup, the Ishqbaaaz star went for a nude look with smokey eyes and a pink bindi. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she revealed the logic for making Khichdi and wrote, "Aj Saree Pehni Hai Isliye KHICHDI Banani Padegi. Don’t ask for Logic".

Check out Surbhi Chandna's photos below:

Soon after Surbhi Chandna's latest photos surfaced online, ardent fans of the television actor flocked to the comment section of her IG post to shower her with heaps of compliments. In less than an hour, her post garnered over 60k likes and more than 1k comments as fans were all-praise about her look. While netizens couldn't hold back but gush over her photos in the comment section of her post, one user also deemed her as the 'Saree Queen'.

Check out some reactions by netizens below:

