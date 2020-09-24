'Bigg Boss 14': Kumar Sanu's Son Jaan Kumar Sanu Confirmed As A Contestant

Singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu is among the latest celebrity to be finalised in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The makers recently took to their respective social media handle to share pictures of the same. Colors TV recently shared a picture of their press conference that featured Jaan Kumar Sanu along with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Taking to their respective social media handle, the makers shared a post of Jaan Kumar Sanu in conversation with Sidharth Shukla. In the post, the duo can be seen having a fun banter as they are all smiles in the camera. Jaan Sanu can be seen wearing a black shirt and printed coat. He also opted for well-gelled hair and minimal makeup. Sidharth on the other hand can be seen wearing a black shirt along with a grey coat.

Along with the picture, the makers also wrote, “@realsidharthshukla is giving tips to the new member of the house @jaan.kumar.sanu ! @BeingSalmanKhan”. Take a look at the post below.

In the press conference, Jaan Kumar Sanu made his entry with the song, “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan”. Post that, the host Salman Khan also went on to welcome the actor on the show. Sanu seems super excited and he also went on to reveal that he is a big Khan fan.

During the conference, the host also went on to tell him that looking at his smile, he will not be able to survive the show to which Jaan said that he was nervous has was meeting Salman for the first time. Later, Salman and Sidharth went on to give Jaan some tips on how to survive the show.

About Jaan Kumar Sanu

The real name of Jaan is Jayesh Bhattacharya. Yet, along with his father's name, he uses his pet name as a musician. Jaan Kumar Sanu is a trained classical singer who lives with his mother Rita and two older brothers. His father lives alone with his second wife and son. Jaan may not be living with his father, but he followed his musical footsteps. The singer had sung the famous song Bum Bum Boley from the movie Taare Zameen Par. Jaan officially made his debut as a singer in 2016 with a cover of his father's song from the movie Akele Hum Akele Tum.

