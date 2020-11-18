Jaaved Jaaferi Receives Praise From Fans As They Call Him 'an Emotion For 90’s Kids'

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, to share a sweet post made by one of his fans. His fan, Abhishek Mishra, went all out to praise the actor for his personality and acting skills in the film and television industry. Jaaved Jaaferi thanked the fan for the kind post. Fans were also quick enough to praise and agree on the post retweeted by Jaaved Jaaferi.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaaved Jaaferi shared a sweet and heart-warming post made by one of his fans about the actor’s journey in the film fraternity. In the picture, one can see the actor’s performances in different films and tv shows ranging from his dance, his comic characters, and more. One can also read the sweet note on the picture that reads, “From his dance in Bol Baby Bol to his judgement in Boogie Woogie, to his commentary in the Takeshi’s Castle & his comedy in movies, this man has entertained us so much”. It also read as “Jaaved Jaaferi is an emotion for 90’s kids”.

The actor also thanked his fan, Abhishek Mishra. He captioned the tweet with folded hands emojis. Check out Jaaved Jaaferi's Twitter post below.

Seems like it is not just Abhishek Mishra who lauded the actor for his talents and efforts in the industry, but fans also went all out to comment on all things nice in the tweet. The tweet also went on to receive several likes. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah also went on to add another special quality about the actor. He wrote, “And a fine gentleman as well”. Check out a few tweets from fans and Satish Shah.

And a fine gentleman as well. — satish shah (@sats45) November 18, 2020

💯 no doubt!



My mother always says, "you guy's now see these hero's dancing but the real dancer was @jaavedjaaferi he is best & always will be!"



To be on the Boogie Woogie set was the childhood dream of mine! — Tanmay More (@PseudoKalki) November 18, 2020

Fav ❤️ — Viren Palera 🇮🇳 (@virenpalera) November 18, 2020

Upcoming projects of Jaaved Jaaferi

The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and many more in pivotal roles. Sooryavanshi traces the actions and extreme antics of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the leader of India's Anti-Terrorism Squad. The film was supposed to release earlier in March but due to the pandemic, the film is currently on hold. The actor will also be seen in Bhoot Police, How I Got There, Coolie No. 1, and more.

