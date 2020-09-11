 Jaaved Jaaferi Calls 'Salaam Namaste' 'absolute The Funs', Fans Exclaim 'Eggjactly'

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi grabbed attention on social media with his recent comment on Preity Zinta’s Twitter post. He took to the micro-blogging platform and replied to his co-stars Arshad Warsi and Zinta. The actor wrote his popular line from Salaam Namaste with the same accent in the comment section. Here is everything you need to know about Jaaved Jaaferi’s response to Preity Zinta’s Twitter post on their movie. Read on:

Jaaved Jaaferi comments on Preity Zinta's Salaam Namaste post

Jaaved Jaaferi stole the limelight with his reply on Preity Zinta’s Twitter post. The latter took to the micro-blogging platform to mark the 15 years of Salaam Namaste on September 9, 2020, Wednesday. A day later, Jaafferi wrote one of his famous dialogues from the romantic comedy movie in the comment section. He mentioned, “Absolute the Funs. EGGJACTLY!!!”

Absolute the Funs. EGGJACTLY !!! — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) September 10, 2020

Response on Jaaved Jaaferi's comment

The actor’s comment on Preity Zinta’s Twitter post garnered numerous responses from his fans. One of his followers also shared a GIF of the actor as he spoke the dialogue in Salaam Namaste. Moreover, many among them applauded his acting in the movie and recalled lines from the same. Check out a few replies to Jaaved Jaaferi’s comment on the micro-blogging site.

Haha! You were delightful in the movie. How I wish you did more films, sir! — Prasad (@PhalakePrasad) September 10, 2020

😂 — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) September 10, 2020

Preity Zinta celebrates 15 years of Salaam Namaste

Preity Zinta celebrated 15 years of Salaam Namaste on September 9, 2020, Wednesday. She took to Twitter and shared a video through her official handle. The actor also tagged her co-stars Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi in the caption accompanying her post. She recalled how fun the movie was and remembered stealing most of Saif Ali Khan’s bronzer.

Preity Zinta wrote, “Salaam Namaste has to be my most fun movie. Saif, @arshad_warsi , @jaavedjaaferi and Sid were a riot. I never laughed so hard on and off set and yes I’m finally going to admit it- I stole most of Saif’s bronzer 😂 When he was not looking of course. I still smile when I remember our Aussie summer❤️ #SalaamNamaste”. Check out her Twitter post on the 15th anniversary of Salaam Namaste.

#SalaamNamaste has to be my most fun movie. Saif, @ArshadWarsi @jaavedjaaferi & Sid were a riot. I never laughed so much and yes I’m finally going to admit it-I stole most of Saif’s bronzer 😂 When he was not looking of course. I still smile when I remember our Aussie summer❤️ pic.twitter.com/gEocU2tTzH — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 9, 2020

