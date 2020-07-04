When Jaaved Jaaferi Revealed His Personal Wardrobe Items Were A Part Of His Movies

Jaaved Jaaferi is one of the best comic actors of the Hindi film cinema. The actor has given some phenomenal performances in movies like Salaam Namaste, the Dhamaal franchise and 3 idiots. Costumes play an extremely important role in movies in addition to acting, direction and music. Costumes speak volumes of the character’s personality and further makes the character more convincing to the audiences.

ALSO READ: Jaaved Jaaferi Recalls When Late Actor Rishi Kapoor 'used To Look Forward To Eid Parties'

In an interview with a media portal, Jaaved Jaaferi revealed that several of his movie costumes were from his personal wardrobe. Talking about his role in the 2005 romantic comedy Salaam Namaste, Jaaferi said that the boots and hat of his character were from his personal collection.

Further, Jaaferi also said that he had saved the red boots to date as they were extremely special to him. Salaam Namaste starred Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Jaaferi played the role of a landlord in this movie and his comic timing was rather impeccable.

ALSO READ: Jaaved Jaaferi's Dance Video With Daughter Remind Fans About 'Boogie Woogie' Days; Watch

Jaaved Jaaferi also said that his character in the movie Meri Jung, featured some items from his personal wardrobe. Jaaved said that the red shoes of his character were from his own collection. Meri Jung starred actors like Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Nutan, Amrish Puri, and Parikshit Sahni.

On the work front:

Jaaved Jaaferi is not just an actor but also a voice artist, dancer, comedian, and impressionist. Further, the actor also had a recent involvement in politics. He made his debut in Bollywood with the 1985 film Meri Jung. Jaaferi played the role of a villain in this movie. Jaaved Jaaferi's movies like Lafangey Parindey, the Dhamaal franchise, Singh Is Kinng and 100 Days have also been critically acclaimed. As per reports, the actor is currently working on Bollywood films like Sooryavanshi and Coolie No. 1. The actor has also hosted several award shows as well. The actor has also been critically acclaimed for his voice over in the game show Takeshi’s Castle. He also judged the famous Indian dance competition television series Boogie Woogie, along with his brother Naved Jaffrey, Ashu Jain and Ravi Behl. This show aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: From Salman Khan To Jaaved Jaaferi; Here Are Celebs Who Made News Today

ALSO READ: Jaaved Jaaferi To File Defamation Case Against User For Sharing Fake Tweet

Promo Image Source: Jaaved Jaaferi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.