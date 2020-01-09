The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 7's Teaser Out; Trailer To Release On January 9

Television News

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is getting renewed for Season 7. The teaser of the new season is out. The makers will be releasing the trailer on January 9, 2020. Watch here

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
brooklyn nine nine

The NBC show Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all set to return for its Season 7. The makers of the show shared the poster and the teaser of the show on their official Twitter account. The trailer of the same will be released on January 9, 2020. The season will begin on February 6.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Cast's Excitement Spills Over On Social Media

Here is a teaser of the show:

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Fans Of The Show Rejoice

The 10-second teaser of the show completely encompasses the fun and chaos. The video shows someone getting slammed on the chest.

Next, we see Jake Peralta and Rosa Diaz coming out of a building with guns. Detectives Hitchcock and Scully are also seen walking with style. Jake is also seen saying that he is unflappable in the face of danger but the glass window shatters and he starts screaming. 

ALSO READ | How To See Brooklyn's Dyker Heights Christmas Lights

The poster of the show was also out. The makers added in the caption of the post: 'This ain't your daddy's cop show'. The poster has the caption, "No More Mr Noice Guys":

ALSO READ | Andy Samberg's Claim To Fame Besides The Hit Series 'Brooklyn Nine-nine'

The fans are excited about season 7 of the show.  Here are some reactions to the teaser:

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 7 To Be Released On February 6

Image courtesy: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
65K POSTERS REMOVED IN SOUTH DELHI: SDMC
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
MBAPPE 'S RABONA CHIP
'MILITIAS NOT TO TARGET US TROOPS'
FARMER CREATES SEEDLESS LYCHEES