'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 7's Teaser Out; Trailer To Release On January 9

The NBC show Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all set to return for its Season 7. The makers of the show shared the poster and the teaser of the show on their official Twitter account. The trailer of the same will be released on January 9, 2020. The season will begin on February 6.

Here is a teaser of the show:

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓

┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃

┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃

SEASON 7 TRAILER TOMORROW

┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃

┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛ pic.twitter.com/hzc433uD05 — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) January 8, 2020

The 10-second teaser of the show completely encompasses the fun and chaos. The video shows someone getting slammed on the chest.

Next, we see Jake Peralta and Rosa Diaz coming out of a building with guns. Detectives Hitchcock and Scully are also seen walking with style. Jake is also seen saying that he is unflappable in the face of danger but the glass window shatters and he starts screaming.

The poster of the show was also out. The makers added in the caption of the post: 'This ain't your daddy's cop show'. The poster has the caption, "No More Mr Noice Guys":

This ain't your daddy's cop show.#Brooklyn99 is back on the block with back-to-back episodes Thursday, February 6 at 8/7c on @NBC, and streaming the next day. pic.twitter.com/HWtpA5Pkci — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) January 7, 2020

The fans are excited about season 7 of the show. Here are some reactions to the teaser:

I’M GONNA CRY I’M SO HAPPY UGH YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST — nicole (@b99fumero) January 8, 2020

im sure this is going to save the whole year or probably just kill me — bea ⊬ (@obrientrench) January 8, 2020

HOLY SHIT YOU'RE REALLY FEEDING US SO WELL THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU — jenni (@parkerotico) January 8, 2020

Image courtesy: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter

