Jamai 2.0: Nia Sharma And Ravi Dubey Begin Filming The Much-awaited Season 2

Nia Sharma took to Instagram to announce that the sequel to their hit thriller series, Jamai Raja, titled Jamai 2.0, has finally gone on floors. The picture has been released by Jamai 2.0’s female lead, Nia Sharma. In the picture below, you can see the cast and crew gathered around each other for a cake cutting ceremony. The lead trio, that consists of Sharma, Achint Kaur and Ravi Dubey are the ones who are sitting closest to the cake.

Take a look at this image on Nia Sharma's Instagram right here:

The second season of Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's show, much like the first one, is going to be helmed by Aarambh Singh. The second season is touted to take the drama up by a few notches. The team that is behind the commercially and critically acclaimed web series will reportedly look to test the interpersonal relationships, something that has always been provided multiple points of conflict in the series. The second season will also reportedly give its romance angle the much-needed spotlight while the rest of the subplots unravel either in the foreground or back. Judging by all the information that is available yet, it seems like the second season of Nia Sharma's show is clearly something that one must be on a watch out for.

The first season of Nia Sharma's show is essentially a revenge saga. The first season sees Siddharth (Ravi Dubey) attempting to exact revenge from `Durga Devi (Achint Kaur), who is an owner of a nightclub chain. Siddharth uses Durga Devi’s (Or DD) daughter Roshni (Nia Sharma) as a pawn in this game of chess. As the series progresses, the reason behind Siddharth wanting to seek revenge becomes apparent to the viewers.

About:

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey's show is a sequel to one of ZEE TV’s most successful thriller shows, titled Jamai Raja. The original show aired on the channel from 2014 to 2017 and gathered a one of a kind following of its own in the form of Indian primetime television viewers. The 2014 show had the same trio essay the lead characters. All the episodes of Jamai Raja and the first season of Jamai 2.0 are available on ZEE5.

