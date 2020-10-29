Nia Sharma Thanks Mumbai Police For 'Quick Response' After Seeking Help For Stolen Bag

Television actor Nia Sharma recently sought help from Mumbai Police after her expensive luxury handbag got stolen from her car in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The Jamai Raja actor took to her Twitter handle to appeal to Mumbai Police for assistance with the theft and was more than grateful for receiving an instant response by the police department. Nia also shared a picture of her funky Balenciaga handbag on Twitter, which got stolen, to make it easy for the cops to identify it.

Nia Sharma thanks Mumbai Police for their 'quick response'

On Wednesday, i.e. October 28, 2020, Nia Sharma made headlines after she took to her official Twitter handle to seek Mumbai Police's help after someone 'picked up' her handbag from her car. Shedding some more light on how the incident took place, the 30-year-old revealed that her handbag got stolen from Senapati Bapat Marg signal in Lower Parel. Sharing the picture of her black Balenciaga handbag, she wrote, "@MumbaiPolice Someone picked my handbag from the car.., at senapati bapat marg signal..lower parel .. any help would mean a lot please. (sic)".

Soon, the police department of Mumbai looked into the matter and consoled Nia Sharma as they too took to their verified Twitter handle to respond to the Naagin actor's tweet. Mumbai Police took to the comment section of Nia's tweet and wrote, "We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will call you shortly to get details. (sic)". Thus, a grateful Nia expressed her gratitude by thanking the police department for their 'quick response'.

Check out the tweets shared by Nia Sharma's Twitter handle below:

@MumbaiPolice Someone picked my handbag from the car.., at senapati bapat marg signal..lower parel .. any help would mean a lot please. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qqp16i3KC4 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 28, 2020

Thank you for a quick response 🙏 https://t.co/oh8pGJO9AG — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma had recently become the talk of the town after she gave everyone a sneak-peek into her wild birthday celebration. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor also received a lot of flak online for promoting vulgarity after pictures of her p*nis-shaped birthday cake did rounds on social media. In other news, the leading lady of the television industry recently hit 5 million followers on Instagram. Thus, she posed for the camera next to a three-tier cake and penned a heartfelt note to celebrate the milestone.

