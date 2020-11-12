Nia Sharma Stuns Fans With Her Gorgeous Look In Ethnic Avatar; See Post

Nia Sharma is a popular television actress who is widely known for her work in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. She began her career way back in the year 2010 with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. She has always been rather active on social media and often posts stunning pictures in various kinds of stylish looks. Recently, the actor has posted an image on her Instagram in which she is flaunting her ethnic look. Take a look at the post and fans' reaction to the same.

Nia Sharma's ethnic avatar

Nia Sharma is known for sporting bold outfits and looks on social media, and one can find a variety of such posts on Nia Sharma’s Instagram. But the actor has now posted a candid click in which she is sporting a desi look. Wearing a stylish white kurta, she stands under the sunlight which highlights her appearance. Relatively, a lesser number of Nia Sharma’s photos see her donning an ethnic outfit, but this post has definitely added to that list. She can be seen wearing several kinds of outfits in many of her clicks. This post shows her location to be in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Nia Sharma’s photos receive a lot of engagement on social media and she is duly praised by her followers for her unique fashion sense. Many different types of outfits and looks can be seen in Nia Sharma’s images. The actor has worked in a variety of television shows, including reality shows and soap operas as well. Nia has worked in popular television shows such as Naagin series, Comedy Nights Bachao, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pavitra Rishta and many more.

Fans shower praise on Nia Sharma

There are currently over five million followers on Nia Sharma’s Instagram account. Much like many other Nia Sharma photos, fans have left no praise left to bestow upon the actress, with words like ‘beautiful’ getting commonly used by them.

