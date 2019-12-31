James Corden Tells 'Gavin & Stacey' Cast There Could Be More To Come

Gavin and Stacey co-creator James Corden has been overheard telling the cast that he does not want to rule anything out when it comes to another series of Gavin and Stacey. Even Ruth Jones has said that she is considering the fourth series. Especially after the cliffhanger of a Christmas special fans of the show really want a fourth series to tie off loose ends.

Could there be more to come?

Talking to local media, Oscar Hartland who plays Neil the Baby in the series talked about the exciting filming process and how he got the part of Neil the Baby. He also added that while on set he asked James Corden about if there was more to come and according to Hartland it would all depend on the people and the audiences and if they like the show enough to want more.

Hartland was one of the two babies to feature in the original Gavin and Stacey and was delighted to be back for the special reunion episode. Ruth Jones while talking to local media she said that it is very difficult for James and her to find time to sit down together to write. They did find time to write the Christmas special though.

In related news, the Christmas reunion special of Gavin and Stacey is under fire once again after one fan has pointed out that the episode has pushed the message that the consumption of cannabis is 'perfectly okay'. There is a scene in the Christmas special where one of the characters finds a small amount of cannabis.

Dawn comes across a small amount of Cannabis in Pete's car and this prompts Dawn to go to Pam. While Dawn is sharing her fears about Pete being a possible 'drug addict' Pam says that she and Mick use to smoke all the time before Gavin was born and even though they did it now and then, it does not make them drug addicts. Mick also jokes that that amount of Cannabis hardly equates to Breaking Bad. Later in the episode, the four-character are seen dancing in the living room while passing the cannabis around.

