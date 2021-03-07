Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Popular Music Videos That Gained Millions Of Views On YouTube

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is quite a sensation among her fans as she showcases her acting and dancing skills online. She has even appeared in numerous music videos such as Kaise Main, Tere Bina, Ishq Farzi, Fruity Lagdi hai, Fake Style, Tere Naam and many others. In some of Jannat Zubair’s videos, she not only showcased her acting and dancing skills but also tried her hand at singing for which she received love and appreciation from her fans. Check out some of her music videos that garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Jannat Zubair’s music videos

Zaroori Hai Kya Ishq Mein

This is one of the popular Jannat Zubair’s videos featuring her with actor Siddharth Nigam. The video has received more than 23 Million views on YouTube so far and is still being loved by the viewers. Presented by Meet Bros, the lyrics of this have been written by Kumaar while sung by one of the popular Bollywood singers, Papon.

Marda Saara India

In this music video, Jannat Zubair not only flaunted her beauty but also showcased her dancing skills alongside Mr Faisu. The views on this video have reached over 21 million and will soon cross 22 million. The singer of the song is Ramji Gulati while the lyrics have been written by Veen Ranjha. Even Jannat’s brother, Ayaan, made a cameo appearance in this music video.

Ishq Farzi

Jannat Zubair showed her acting skills in the video and even sang the song beautifully. One of the TV actors, Rohan Mehra also featured in the video as the lead artists alongside Jannat. Produced by Anurag Bedi, the video received over 43 million views on YouTube with tons of love for the artists.

Downtown Wal Gediyan

Sung by Mr Dee, the video showcased Jannat Zubair as the female lead who looked ravishing while she was trying to woo the male lead in the video. The video has received over 13 million views on YouTube and is a great Punjabi romantic number for the audiences.

Taweez

Jannat Zubair’s video Taweez is one of the most popular videos of the artist that received a great response from the viewers. The views have reached over 11 million and are still increasing day by day. The artist released this video on her birthday in which Ayaan Zubair and Mr Faisu featured alongside her. Sung by Vibhas, the song was produced by Sweety Kapoor and Paras Mehta.

