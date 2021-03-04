Prince Narula To Feature In New Music Video 'Cheater'; Shares First Look Ahead Of Release

Indian model and actor, Prince Narula unveiled the first look of his new song Cheater on Wednesday. Prince, who goes by the name Prince Yuvika Narula on his Instagram handle will be featured in a new song by Nachhatar Gill. The model shared the first glimpse of the music video directed by Karma Arts Film Studio.

First glimpse of Cheater song

The Roadies 12 winner took to his Instagram handle to share the first look of his new song. Prince Narula's music video will also feature Ginni Kapoor and Navi Bhangu. The song is written by Deep Allachouria while Jassi Bros have given the music. The song will be released at 9:00 am on March 5, 2021. In his Instagram post, Prince Narula has asked his 3.5 million followers to lock the date March 5, 2021, for his new Cheater song. The actor further asked his followers to share the video as much as possible and keep sharing their love for the song.

Fans have been reacting to Prince Narula's music video with their love for the model. 'Waiting' wrote one of the Instagram users while another wrote 'Love you' for the actor. Ever since the post was up, fans showered 'heart' and 'fire' emoticons to praise the actor.

Apart from the actor's fans, some musical artists also reacted to the first look of the music video. Avvy Sra, known for his Punjabi music and lyricist-cum-rapper Star Boy Loc reacted to the video with emojis. MTV Roadies Season 7 winner Arun Sharma also wrote 'Waiting...' for the actor's new video.

The 30-year-old model and actor Prince Narula started his career by participating in PTC Mr Punjab, a modelling television reality show in Punjab in 2014. Later, the actor won MTV Roadies Season 12 and MTV Splitsvilla Season 8 and gained popularity. The actor also played the lead character opposite Rytasha Rathore in &TV's Badho Bahu in 2016.

