'Bigg Boss 14' To Have Jasmine Bhasin & South Beauty Nikki Tamboli In The House? See Pics

Fans of Dil Se Dil Tak's original 'Teni' aka Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli now have a reason to celebrate as the actors may be seen in the much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin and Nikki are making some headlines after their pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 had gone viral on various social media platforms. Although Jasmine and Nikki's name has not yet been announced officially, according to several media reports, the duo is going to take part in Bigg Boss 14 house. Read on:

Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli to be a part of Bigg Boss 14?

Recently, a few BTS pictures of Jasmine Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 have been leaked on social media platforms. The names of two contenders have not been confirmed yet. But the images show, Dil Se Dil Tak fame Jasmin Bhasin and South Indian actor Nikki Tamboli, have apparently shot for the entry in the BB house. Pictures of the two beauties getting ready to have been leaked and are doing rounds on social media. Take a look at the pictures below:

In the photos, one can see that Jasmin and Nikki getting their makeup done as they gear up to make an entry on the BB 14 stage. Dressed in a black gown, Bhasin was seen getting her makeup done by a PPE-clad makeup artist. On the other hand, the South beauty Nikki is also was seen gearing up shooting for the grand premiere as she got her hair and makeup done.

Reportedly, the duo is going to deliver an outstanding performance on the stage of Bigg Boss 14. Ace dancer-choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan is choreographing their performances. Recently, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan was also spotted on the sets, and the dancer he also took to his Instagram handle to declare that his 'work mode is on.'. In the images, Salman was seen wearing a mask.

Who will join Bigg Boss 14 as contestants?

Even though, the channel has not officially revealed the contestant's list of Bigg Boss 14, many speculations about a few prominent faces joining the reality show have been doing the rounds. Moreover, claims of a few YouTubers joining the show have also been made on social media. Nia Sharma, Akanksha Puri, Jasmine Bhasin are amongst few names who are expected to join the reality TV show.

For the unversed, the reality show was supposed to hit the TV screen in September. But due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the show has now been delayed. Keeping all the safety measures in mind, every contestant will be quarantined in different hotels for a few days. And, post-clearance of their COVID tests, the contestants will get a green signal to enter the house.

