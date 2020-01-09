'Naagin 4's Jasmin Bhasin Gets Coddled By On-screen Mother Sayantani Ghosh; See Pic

Jasmin Bhasin has been making headlines since the time she starred in the fourth instalment of the Naagin series. Her appearance in the Bigg Boss house has also gained her a lot of popularity. But it seems as if it is not only the audience who is getting charmed by Bhasin but also her co-stars.

Sayantani Ghosh's 'Sundar Beti'

Jasmin Bhasin recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account. The actor looks stunning in a golden embroidered saree. Her traditional look got a lot of likes and comments on the post. Here is the picture:

Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the role of Jasmin's mother in Naagin 4, also couldn't help but gush over Bhasin. She commented a sweet thing on Jasmin's post. Sayantani commented 'Meri sundar beti' on her post. Here's what Sayantani commented:

The fourth instalment of the Naagin series has hit the screens in December. The show stars Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Vijyendra Kumeria, Shalin Bhanot, Sayantani Ghosh, and Ankit Bathla, among others. The show is gaining a lot of appreciation from the audiences.

The show currently is taking a big twist as Sayantani's character Manyata is trying to figure out why Nayantara, played by Jasmin, doesn't have the powers of a Naagin. She is crying and trying to understand the problem faced by Nayantara. She also questions whether Nayantara is her daughter. The show airs on every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

Image Courtesy: Jasmin Bhasin and Sayantani Ghosh's Instagram

