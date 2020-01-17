Jasmin Bhasin's Most Stylish Looks That You Must Check Out Right Away

Jasmin Bhasin is a popular face on Indian television. She is hugely popular for her roles in Zee TV's Tashan-e-Ishq and Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak. She currently plays one of the leading characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Jasmin Bhasin started her career with advertisements and modelling assignments. She then went on to debut in acting with the Tamil film, Vaanam. Since then she has been a part of numerous films in the South Indian film industry including Karodpathi, Veta, and Ladies & Gentlemen. In 2015, she was cast in Zee TV's Tashan-e-Ishq and there has been no looking back for her ever since.

ALSO READ | Jasmin Bhasin Gives Aly Gony His ‘best Birthday Gift’; Check It Out

In addition to being one of the most popular actors on Indian television today, Jasmin Bhasin constantly keeps in touch with her fans through her social media. But what we most enjoy are her fashion avatars. She tries to never fail the fashion police with her glamorous avatars.

ALSO READ | 'Naagin 4's Jasmin Bhasin Gets Coddled By On-screen Mother Sayantani Ghosh; See Pic

Jasmin Bhasin style file

1. Jasmin Bhasin’s traditional avatar is too beautiful to go unnoticed. The embroidered saree and the full-sleeve blouse perfectly complement each other. She styled the look with statement drop earrings and a hair bun.

2. Are you stepping out for a brunch with your girlfriends but cannot figure out what to wear? Take inspiration from Jasmin Bhasin. She wore this simple white tank top and ripped blue jeans. You can style the look with simple white or black sneakers and a quick dash of colour on your lips.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Indulges In A Special Dance With Best Friend Jasmin Bhasin

3. This sequinned black evening maxi dress is all you need to rock the next party. Jasmin Bhasin styled the look with silver, strappy heels. She gave the look a beachy upgrade with the sunglasses and bangs.

4. Sport this floral dress for a day of fun and ice creams during the summers. Jasmin Bhasin styled the look with simple white sneakers. You can go for a simple high ponytail and hoops to customise it according to your taste.

ALSO READ | Jasmin Bhasin Of 'Naagin 4' Was 'jealous' Of Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Bond

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.