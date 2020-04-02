Jasmin Bhasin Responds To Linkup Rumours With Punit Pathak; Check Details

Jasmin Bhasin recently quit her role as Nayantara on Colors TV’s hit fantasy show, Naagin 4. The actor has been linked up with several actors since the past few months. Bhasin has now come out clear to these rumours and here is what she had to say.

Jasmin Bhasin reacts to linkup rumours

Jasmin Bhasin is currently quarantining herself inside her home. The actor recently went live on social media and interacted with her fans. She was talking directly to fans and answering several questions that they had about her.

During one such interaction, one fan asked Jasmin Bhasin about her recent linkup rumours with Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak. The fan added that they love the chemistry that two shares and further tried to inquire about the same. However, Jasmin Bhasin made it crystal clear that they are not seeing each other.

Jasmin Bhasin further went on to talk about the same. She even added that the reason the pair looks good is because she “looks good with everyone”. She also added that fans can pair her up with anyone but that is not a very pleasant thing to do. Bhasin said that this makes it uncomfortable for her to make new friends.

Jasmin Bhasin also told her fans that when she is dating someone, she will let them know. She even asked fans to stop making her feel “uncomfortable” around her male friends. She added that they are all her friends. Bhasin even went on to say that she is currently single and enjoying time to herself.

For those unversed, Jasmin Bhasin was linked up with Yeh Hain Mohabattein actor Aly Goni after they participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She was then paired with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla while he was a part of Bigg Boss 13. Bhasin has even gone on the show to promote him and the two had indulged in a lovely dance.

