Jasmin Bhasin Shares A Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Aly Goni, Calls Him 'my Hero'

Television actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been in the news ever since the two made their relationship official in a popular television show. On the occasion of Aly Goni's birthday, his ladylove Jasmin took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for him.

Jasmin Bhasin's wish for Aly Goni's birthday

Dil Se Dil Tak actor Jasmin Bhasin recently took to her social media handle and shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her boyfriend and fellow actor Aly Goni. The picture she posted featured her in a yellow-colored Indian suit, while her beau Aly looked dapper in a red blazer paired with a black shirt. The much-loved couple could be seen looking at each other and smiling. Bhasin's caption for Goni read, "Happy birthday my heroðŸ˜˜ This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on since I met you. Looking at your eyes every day, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend, and my love â¤ï¸"

The Naagin actor has close to 4.2 million followers on Instagram and her post with Aly garnered around 300k likes just within an hour of posting it. Fans and followers of the television couple gushed over the cute pair and also extended their birthday wishes for Aly in the comments section. Meanwhile, Ali thanked Jasmin saying, "Thank youuu meri Laila â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Other actors like Sharad Malhotra, Krishna Mukherjee also commented with wishes for Aly and called them an adorable pair.

Actor Aly Goni is known for his work in various serials including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Nach Baliye 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, to name a few. His girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin is known for her work in tv shows as well as movies. She is known for her work in Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, in the lead roles, while she also appeared in shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Kitchen Champion 5.

Image Credits: Jasmin Bhasin Official Instagram Account

