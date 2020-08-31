Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India: Jay Bhanushali Named Toughest Contender By Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India special edition concluded recently. This time, Rohit Shetty went on to call Jay Bhanushali as the strongest contender in the additional season. The action film director mentioned that Jay Bhanushali never quit any stunt and did them all till the end.

Hence, that was the reason he lauded him as the toughest and strongest contender. Jay Bhanushali did prove to be quite a tough competitor to his fellow contestants. The actor completed his stunts with absolute precision and never once gave up during the course of the stunt.

Rohit Shetty calls Jay Bhanushali a strongest contender

Also Read | Nia Sharma Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, Poses With Trophy Alongside Rohit Shetty

Jay Bhanushali, however, bid adieu to the show after his final stunt on the show did not go well as planned. Thus the actor spoke to a news portal about his experience on the show. He expressed that he feels sad that he had to leave the show. He also said that the last stunt he performed was a rather tough one.

Despite that, Jay Bhanushali maintained the fact that he did not give up and completed it regardless of the shortcomings. Jay mentioned that he ended the stunt on a good note as he did not abort the stunt until the very end.

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India' To Have Nia Sharma As Winner?

Jay Bhanushali added that he gave his 100 per cent to complete the stunt; however, things did not work for him. He further remarked that he always used to be the first to take part in stunts when they were introduced to the contestants. Jay Bhanushali further added that he never wanted to be second or third in trying new stunts on the show. He did this to observe the nature of the stunts and it fascinated him to know how the stunts would work, according to the statements made by the actor.

Also Read | Rohit Shetty Heads To Shoot Last Episode Of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India', See Pic

The actor added that doing all the stunts first gave him a chance to understand the stunt as well as complete them in the best way possible. He further addressed the fact that Rohit Shetty called him the strongest contender for the trophy. Jay Bhanushali said that he feels extremely humbled to receive such a compliment from him.

Further on, the actor called Rohit Shetty a great motivator and an inspiration due to which he was able to pull off the stunts and also added that it was lovely working with him, according to a news portal.

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India' Written Update: Bharti Singh Is Eliminated

Jay Bhanushali ended by saying that the show and its stunts have made him a lot stronger than he was. He added that due to the show, he feels stronger to face his fears and struggles. Jay Bhanushali even said that it has helped him with his mental strength which is a very good boost for him as he feels happy about it, according to the news portal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.