'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India' Written Update: Bharti Singh Is Eliminated

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India latest episode featured some interesting bits of celebration and some dynamic stunts. Fans saw that Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Aug 22 episode was all about Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and Karan Wahi winning the first spot in the finale. In the Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Aug 23 episode, fans saw Jasmin Bhasin getting eliminated from the show in an interesting turn of events. Read ahead to know more about the episodes in the article below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Aug 22 episode

The show starts off with a small celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India is seen teasing Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Nia Sharma and then fans see Bharti Singh making fun of her husband. All the laughs and jokes end here when the first stunt is revealed on the show - a bus stunt.

The first stunt of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Aug 22 episode is to pick up flags that are stuck on a tree and post them on the bus. The twist to stunt is that the bus would be moving. Karan Wahi goes first and fans see him do well but he struggles to finish. Nia Sharma is seen talking about how she wants to do well and win a spot in the finale. However, her performance does not match up with her expectations. In the end, Karan is declared the best and he gets a ticket to the finale.

In the second stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Aug 22 episode, fans see that the contestants need to stop icy water being poured on them through a trick. Bharti Singh wins and also does very well in the icy water stunt. The show ends when Rohit Shetty announces that there will be an elimination in the next episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India latest episode

In the Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Aug 23 episode, fans are informed that elimination will take place. Karan doesn't need to do any stunt as he safe from elimination. In the first stunt, two partners are tied to each other and they need to dive into a box filled with water and fish out the flags. The first couple to go in is Jasmin and Melroy, who don't do well.

Then Nia and Amit prepare for their chance. Nia and Amit do very well in the stunt and all the contestants are impressed. Finally, Bharti and Jasmin go into the elimination stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Aug 23 episode, as they both have underperformed. The stunt is a fire stunt and Bharti gets eliminated. She leaves the show in tears and expresses her gratitude for everyone on the show.

