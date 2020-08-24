'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India' To Have Nia Sharma As Winner?

After Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale, makers of the show wowed fans with a special and extended episode of the show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, that brought old contestants of the show under a single roof. With some of the never before seen stunts, the show is a complete treat for fans. Recently, the show shot its final leg of the episode, and since then the news of the winner has been surfacing the Internet. According to reports by India Forum, television actress Nia Sharma has bagged the title of KKK Made In India.

Nia Sharma to emerge winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India?

This special edition of KKK Made In India started right after the KKK season 10 got over which saw Karishma Tanna as the winner. Owing to the ongoing global pandemic, the Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India was shot extensively in Mumbai in the film city. According to the leading publication, Nia Sharma has reportedly bagged the trophy of the show while defeating al her fellow strong contenders and contestants on the show.

Read: Rohit Shetty Heads To Shoot Last Episode Of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India', See Pic

Read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Nia Sharma Shares Glimpse Of Herself Performing Thrilling Task; See

The finale episode of the show will be aired this weekend, and according to the Aug 22 episode which was all about Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, actor Karan Wahi won the first spot in the finale by winning the ticket to the finale. Meanwhile, Nia Sharma will be seen competing against other contestants like Harsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmine Bhasin, and Karan Wahi. Earlier, Rohit Shetty who is also the host of the show shot the last leg of the episode and shared a BTS picture on Instagram.

The Simmba director shared a monochrome picture on Instagram from the sets of the show where he can be seen posing in a cool manner with a car. While captioning the post, the director explained that he is heading to shoot the last episode for this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India. At last, he thanked all his fans for showing so much love and making it one of the most-watched shows on television. (Image credit: Nia Sharma/ Instagram)

Read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' New Promo: Bharti Singh Grooves To Madhuri's Song 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai'

Read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India' Written Update: Bharti Singh Is Eliminated

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.