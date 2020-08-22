Rohit Shetty Heads To Shoot Last Episode Of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India', See Pic

Every season of the highly anticipated show Khatron Ke Khiladi leaves fans with a lot of thrill and adventure as the show brings along some of the mind-boggling stunts along. For the first time in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the Made in India series started on the show which brought contestants from the previous episode together under a single roof. Much to the surprise of the fans, Rohit Shetty who is also the host of the show shot the last leg of the episode.

Rohit Shetty shoots last episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India

The Simmba director shared a monochrome picture on Instagram from the sets of the show where he can be seen posing in a cool manner with a car. While captioning the post, the director explained that he is heading to shoot the last episode for this season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India'. At last, he thanked all his fans for showing so much love and making it one of the most-watched shows on television.

Several die-heart fans of the director took to the comment section and expressed their astonishment over the shooting of the last episode. One of the users who were upset to hear about the end of the show wrote that he will miss all the amazing stunts that the viewers get to see every year with the show. Another user from Spain who is an ardent fan of the direct and his films wrote that his directed stunts in the film are usually the highlights. A third user commented that Khatron Ke Khiladi will always be a great show no matter what. A fourth user chimed in and asked Rohit about the finale and what all can be witnessed.

Sometime back, Rohit Shetty has pitched in to support cine employees of the Hindi film industry. The Golmaal filmmaker has decided to financially support cine employees by using a portion of his remuneration from KKK. Rohit will be directly transferring money to the bank accounts of these individuals, including background dancers, stuntmen, junior artists, and light men to name a few. The filmmaker has been trying to extend his support to cine workers from the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown by making his share of contribution to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He had also helped the photographers who were homebound owing to the lockdown caused by the ongoing pandemic. Now, after joining the shoot of KKK's new season, called Made In India, Shetty has decided to become the helping hand for many, yet again.

