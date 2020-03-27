Jay Bhanushali Slams Troll Who Accused Him & Mahhi Vij Of Neglecting Foster Kids

Jay Bhanushali recently schooled a troll who said that the actor and his wife were not taking care of their foster kids properly. Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij have a biological daughter Tara and are fostering their caretaker’s children Rajveer and Khushi since 2017. The duo is also sponsoring their education.

Recently, an Instagram user reportedly commented on one of their pictures saying that sometimes he feels that Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij do not take care of their foster babies. Jay Bhanushali asked the user whether he has even attempted helping or taking responsibility for any child or a family.

Jay Bhanushali further added that the user has no clue about anything and is yet judging them. He also mentioned that during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, both the kids, as well as their biological mother and father, are staying with them under the same roof to stay protected. Jay Bhanushali also said that he is a foster father to the kids, however, he is not here to be judged by anyone. He warned the user to be careful before he makes any kind of statement.

In a previous interview with a news portal, Jay Bhanushali was seen joking about how he has become a professional father by taking care of three kids at once. He revealed how he gets up and sees daughter Tara’s face be with her and then go to work. Jay also said that he makes his other two kids study with him. He teaches them and helps to complete their homework.

Jay Bhanushali revealed that they sit together and watch cartoons together. Jay and Mahhi Vij got married in the year 2011. The couple welcomed baby Tara in August 2019.

