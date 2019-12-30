Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali Ask Netizens Who Tara Looks Like

A few months ago actors Mahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali became proud parents to their little girl. They named their little daughter Tara Bhanushali. Since then, the couple has been sharing adorable pictures with their little angel. On the occasion of Christmas, Jay and Mahi took to their Instagram account to share the first picture of their beloved daughter. Many fans and their followers could not stop themselves from adoring the picture. Everyone loved the picture and it immediately went viral.

Recently, Jay and Mahi shared another closeup picture of their daughter. The adorable picture was loved by their fans. But the caption of the picture is what caught everyone's attention. In the caption, the parents of the baby asked their followers about the resemblance of their daughter. Jay captioned the picture as "Just one question who she looks like comment below momma or pappa?". The comments section of the picture was immediately flooded with replies from fans as well as their celebrity friends . Many celebrities like Sara Khan, Gauhar Khan, Yuvika Chaudhary and even cricketer Piyush Chawla commented on the picture.

Jay and Mahi also shared the first picture of their baby on Christmas. The picture was captioned as "promised on my first Birthday with @tarajaybhanushali pls welcome my teddy bear my life my soul my happiness..your first breath took ours away her little hands stole my heart. her little feet ran away with it".

Mahi gave birth to Tara on August 21 this year. Since then, the parents are on cloud nine. Two years back the couple also adopted their caretaker's two children Rajveer and Khushi. The duo has also been taking care of Khushi and Rajveer since then and now with the new addition, their family looks complete.

