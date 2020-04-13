Jay Bhanushali Tells Paras Chhabra To 'learn From Salman Khan' After His ‘donation Stint’

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Paras Chhabra are at logger heads and are making headlines for their constanht attacks at each other on social media. It started after Paras Chhabra decided to contribute to the COVID-19 relief fund with Mahira Sharma. Jay Bhanushali soon labelled their coronavirus donation stint as a 'PR strategy'.

Also Read: Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra Give Food To The Needy; Jay Bhanushali Calls It A 'PR Stunt'?

This soon created a huge ruckus on Twitter wherein many fans of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma also started bashing Jay Bhanushali for his sly digs at the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. But,it seems like Jay Bhanushali is not in the mood to stop with his jibes at Paras Chhabra. Jay Bhanushali recently once again took a dig at Paras Chhabra for his coronavirus donation.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma Of 'Bigg Boss 13' To Star In A Punjabi Film Together

Salman Khan has donated ration for the daily wage workers

Jay Bhanushali took to Twitter to laud megastar Salman Khan's recent donation for the daily wage workers. The DID host also urged everyone to walk in Salman Khan's footsteps when it comes to being humble. Jay Bhanushali also took a dig at those people who are clicking pictures with those whom they are donating just to gain publicity.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra Makes A Blunder On Twitter; 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Gets Trolled By Fans

Jay Bhanushali took an indirect dig at Paras Chhabra on his latest tweet

Jay also said that the needy person would feel embarrassed or uncomfortable by seeing their picture on the internet. Even though Jay did not mention Paras Chhabra or Mahira Sharma's name, fans could make out that it was an indirect jibe on #Pahira. Check out Jay's tweet.

Excellent work by @BeingSalmanKhan &everyone should follow by donating food and clicking pictures with the food donating and not with the needy person receiving..identity of the person should be kept in secret so that no one should feel embarrassed to see themself on social media https://t.co/GhfZioS37U — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 11, 2020

Paras was also quipped by an online portal about Jay's constant jibes at him. Paras replied by saying that this reflects ones' thinking. He further added that just how people are saying that they have not named him during their jibes, he is also not naming anyone either in this reply.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.