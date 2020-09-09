Jay Bhanushali Wishes Mahhi Vij On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Throwback Video

TV actor Jay Bhanushali celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Mahhi Vij on September 9, 2020. The actor shared a lovely post on his Instagram account, wishing his wife on the big day. Jay Bhanushali made a video using some of their pictures and video clips from their wedding day. A song Tu Hai Mera played in the background as their happy moments flashed in the video.

Jay Bhanushali's anniversary wish for wife Mahhi

Jay Bhanushali shared the post on Instagram and wished his wife, adding a long caption with the post. He hilariously added that listening to wife is like reading the terms and conditions of a website when you understand nothing but have to agree to it.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were recently blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Through his post on Instagram, Jay Bhanushali thanked his wife and mentioned that his daughter was the most beautiful gift she gave him. He further wrote how blessed he was to have his daughter, Tara, in his arms and be a father to her.

Apart from sharing a lovely video, Jay Bhanushali also decorated his house with beautiful balloons, on the occasion of their 10th anniversary. He shared a video on Instagram asking his fans if the arrangements he made were enough, and if he should make some more arrangements.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s love story

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij met through a common friend and clicked instantly. They appeared in one of the seasons of dance reality shows Nach Baliye. After dating for a couple of years, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2011. It was rumoured that the couple was going through a rough patch in 2014 and they took wedding vows at a church in Vegas, again. They were blessed with a baby girl in August, last year.

