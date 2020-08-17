'Naagin 4' Fame Nia Sharma Gives Cues On 'how To Tell You're An Adult' With Hilarious Meme

Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a meme that talks about “How to tell you’re an adult”. Giving some insights about how relatable this meme was to her, she wrote, “Almost there” in the caption. The meme has different pointers talking about weight, sleep, lifestyle etc. It has bullet points like ‘you gain 30lbs overnight’, ‘everything hurts’, and ‘you’re always annoyed’. Fans in a huge number showered love for Nia Sharma with heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan and Surbhi Jyoti look adorable in Ekta's 'Naagin fest'

Also Read| Nia Sharma shares glimpse of her striking transformation; Rashami Desai says 'boy to babe'

Nia Sharma's 'rain dance'

In the recent past, Nia Sharma gave a sneak peek into how shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India looked like in the rains. She posted a video that gave a glimpse of how she danced in the rains on the helipad. As seen in the clip, Nia Sharma croons and dances on Urmila Matondkar's song, Tanha Tanha from the film, Rangeela. Nia Sharma wrote, "Because Helipad, and the crazy baarish.."

Nia Sharma also shared many group pictures with her co-contestants Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jay Bhanushali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, and a few other people. In another post, Nia Sharma shared a picture of herself that sees her enjoying the rains. The Naagin 4 actor wrote, "Stunt hota rahega. Baarish ke maze lelo."

Also Read| Nia Sharma on being asked about cycling without mask: 'I can remove it for some fresh air'

Nia Sharma in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India

Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 may have come to an end but fans can see her on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India season. Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India is a new edition of Colors TV's superhit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi that is shot entirely in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India will showcase many contestants from the previous seasons. One of the contestants, Harsh Limbachiyaa, who is the husband of comedian Bharti Singh, was recently seen in a romantic teaser for the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India's contestants include Ritivik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmine Bhasin, and Karan Wahi. However, Rithvik Dhanjani left the show in the last episode due to an emergency. These popular celebrities of the telly world will be seen tackling their fears for this 8 episode-long mini-series shot entirely in Mumbai, India.

Also Read| Nia Sharma shares before and after pic, asks fans 'Who dressed better?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.