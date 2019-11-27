Jay Bhanushali's Quirky And Hilarious TikTok Videos For "Married Mard"

Jay Bhanushali is an Indian television actor best known for his portrayal as Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap opera Kayamath that aired on Star Plus. Besides the show, he has also appeared in famous dance reality show Dance India Dance as the anchor of the show and has also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 which marked his debut in reality shows. Jay has tied knot with a well-known actor Mahhi Vij in 2011. Recently, he shared some quirky Tik Tok videos with wife Mahi Vij that showcases funny married life scenarios on his Instagram handle.

Jay Bhanushali has been very popular and active on the video-sharing application, TikTok. The actor recently crossed 1 million followers on his Tik Tok account. He is known for posting hilarious videos featuring him and his wife, Mahhi. His latest video featured just him and it was a funny dialogue. The actor even wrote a funny caption with it in which he mentioned that men can find happiness anywhere and that's the reality. The actor also uploaded another video with wife and the video had a romantic melody song and he wrote in the caption that this is how wife behaves in front of mother and mother-in-law and further added this is how husbands are treated and finally wrote aapka beta bada khush hai....

Here are Jay's hilarious "married mard" videos:

Jay received lots of love and laughing emojis for this video. The video was a scenario in which a husband asks his wife for his hair transplant. And how a wife replies to her husband's demands with a very funny demand.

Jay shares a secret to happy married life, Watch here:

